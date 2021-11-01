CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ 229 FPUS51 KBOX 010826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Mon Nov 1 2021 CTZ002-012000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ003-012000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ004-012000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather