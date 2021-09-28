CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

934 FPUS51 KBOX 280725

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 28 2021

CTZ002-280830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

325 AM EDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-280830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

325 AM EDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-280830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

325 AM EDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather