CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ 229 FPUS51 KBOX 180827 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 CTZ002-182000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ003-182000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ004-182000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. $$