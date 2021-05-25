CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

