CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ 349 FPUS51 KBOX 110826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021 CTZ002-112000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ003-112000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ004-112000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather