Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

326 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

CTZ002-220830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

326 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ003-220830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

326 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ004-220830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

326 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

