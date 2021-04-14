CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ 231 FPUS51 KBOX 140816 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EDT Wed Apr 14 2021 CTZ002-142000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ003-142000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ004-142000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EDT Wed Apr 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather