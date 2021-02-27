CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021
_____
397 FPUS51 KBOX 270720
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021
CTZ002-270900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ003-270900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ004-270900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
219 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather