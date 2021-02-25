CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

_____

021 FPUS51 KBOX 250801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

300 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

CTZ002-250900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

300 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-250900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

300 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-250900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

300 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather