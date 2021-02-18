CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

