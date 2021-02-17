CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021
578 FPUS51 KBOX 170915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
CTZ002-172100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ003-172100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-172100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and sleet likely. Moderate snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers and sleet likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
