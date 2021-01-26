CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021
_____
522 FPUS51 KBOX 260915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021
CTZ002-262100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,
then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around
10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Not as cool with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ003-262100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 5 to
10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Not as cool with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ004-262100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around
10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Not as cool with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather