CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

353 FPUS51 KBOX 041031

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

531 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

CTZ002-042115-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

531 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-042115-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

531 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-042115-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

531 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

