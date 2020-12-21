CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

989 FPUS51 KBOX 210915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

CTZ002-212100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Areas of freezing fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 40. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-212100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Areas of freezing fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ004-212100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Areas of freezing fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

