CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
_____
731 FPUS51 KBOX 250815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
CTZ002-252000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain or patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 50. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ003-252000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain or patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ004-252000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain or patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
