CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
199 FPUS51 KBOX 080816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020
CTZ002-082000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ003-082000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ004-082000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
