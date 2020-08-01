CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

500 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

500 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

500 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

500 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

