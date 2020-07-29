CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

