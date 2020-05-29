CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

736 FPUS51 KBOX 290815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather