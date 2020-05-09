CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

191 FPUS51 KBOX 090816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers this afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather