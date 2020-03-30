CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
611 FPUS51 KBOX 300815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020
CTZ002-302000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,
then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-302000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-302000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
