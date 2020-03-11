CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

187 FPUS51 KBOX 110815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

