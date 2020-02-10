CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
624 FPUS51 KBOX 101816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
CTZ002-102100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
116 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ003-102100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
116 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ004-102100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
116 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather