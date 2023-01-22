CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

322 FPUS51 KALY 220908

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220904

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

CTZ001-221700-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

CTZ013-221700-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

