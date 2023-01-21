CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

221 FPUS51 KALY 210825

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

CTZ001-211600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-211600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather