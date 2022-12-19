CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ 610 FPUS51 KALY 190923 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 CTZ001-191715- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. $$ CTZ013-191715- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather