CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
246 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
246 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury
246 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$