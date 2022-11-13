CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

513 FPUS51 KALY 130843

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130838

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

CTZ001-131600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ013-131600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather