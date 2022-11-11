CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

275 FPUS51 KALY 110813

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

CTZ001-111600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ013-111600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool and humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

