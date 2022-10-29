CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

