CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

547 FPUS51 KALY 220734

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220726

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EDT Sat Oct 22 2022

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 AM EDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 AM EDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

