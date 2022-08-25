CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

