CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

064 FPUS51 KALY 050847

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050846

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather