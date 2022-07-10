CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

_____

936 FPUS51 KALY 100729

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100724

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

CTZ001-102000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

324 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-102000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

324 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

