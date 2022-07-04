CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Mon Jul 4 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 AM EDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 AM EDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

