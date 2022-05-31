CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

312 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

312 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

312 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

