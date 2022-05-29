CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

496 FPUS51 KALY 290707

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290706

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022

CTZ001-292000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

306 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-292000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

306 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

