CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

907 FPUS51 KALY 130821

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130820

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

CTZ001-132000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-132000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

$$

