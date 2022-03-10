CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

175 FPUS51 KALY 100806

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

CTZ001-102100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

304 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ013-102100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

304 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

