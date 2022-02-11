CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ 965 FPUS51 KALY 110817 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 110816 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022 CTZ001-112100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ013-112100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather