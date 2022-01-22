CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

287 FPUS51 KALY 220906

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220905

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

405 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

CTZ001-222100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

405 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ013-222100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

405 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

