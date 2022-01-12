CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ 230 FPUS51 KALY 120839 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 120838 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022 CTZ001-122100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ CTZ013-122100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 338 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather