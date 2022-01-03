CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ 851 FPUS51 KALY 030843 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 030837 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 337 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 CTZ001-032100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 337 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-032100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 337 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather