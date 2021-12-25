CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021 _____ 874 FPUS51 KALY 250826 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 250824 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021 CTZ001-252100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ013-252100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 324 AM EST Sat Dec 25 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather