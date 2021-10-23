CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

263 FPUS51 KALY 230751

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230750

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

