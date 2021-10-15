CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

