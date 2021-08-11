CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

_____

565 FPUS51 KALY 110817

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110816

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

416 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

416 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

416 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather