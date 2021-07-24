CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

926 FPUS51 KALY 240736

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

