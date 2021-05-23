CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

308 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

308 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

308 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

