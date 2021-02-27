CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

CTZ001-272100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ013-272100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

